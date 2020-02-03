BREAKING: Malawi top court annuls presidential election results

Reuters

The vote in May returned President Mutharika to power, leading to deadly confrontations and widespread unrest.

Malawi’s constitutional court has annulled last year’s disputed presidential election results, citing “widespread” irregularities and ordered a new vote.

President Peter Mutharika was declared the narrow winner of the May election with 38 percent of votes, followed by Lazarus Chakwera with 35 percent and former Vice President Saulos Chilima third with 20 percent.

The four other candidates collectively got nearly six percent.

The five-judge panel heard arguments that the vote was rigged by the president and electoral commission. Both have denied it.

Malawi’s electoral commission acknowledged receiving 147 reports alleging irregularities including the use of correction fluid to alter some results.