BREAKING: MDC-T Splits As Khupe Forms New Faction

By Bulawayo Correspondent

MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe Friday announced she was breaking away from the opposition party and forming a splinter group.

Khupe confirmed the development at a press conference in Bulawayo where she accused the party president, Douglas Mwonzora of violating the organisation’s constitution.

“This day, the 21st January, the Year of Our Lord 2022, I announce that the MDC-T has split, and there are now two MDC-T formations, one led by yours truly, Dr. Thokozani Khupe,” she said before hundreds of party faithfuls.

On Thursday, Khupe was suspended by Mwonzora on allegations of violating the party’s constitution before she hit back and also expelled her boss for writing to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) informing the electoral body the MDC-T would contest the 26 March by-elections as the MDC Alliance.

The MDC Alliance is a rival party led by Nelson Chamisa.