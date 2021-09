By Tonderai Saharo

MINISTER of State for Masvingo Province Ezra Chadzamira has been arrested.

Chadzamira was picked up by officers from Zimbabwe Anti-Corrugation Commission (ZACC) and taken to Masvingo Magistrates Court for a hearing.

Although details of the arrest are still sketchy, sources say he is facing corruption charges involving allocation of land at Kilimanjaro project in Chiredzi.