BREAKING: Mnangagwa Extends Lockdown By Two More Weeks

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the country’s lockdown period by a further two weeks.

In an address to the nation Monday, Mnangagwa said active Covid-19 cases and deaths still remained “very high” and warranted the extension.

Said the President, “Every life lost is a big loss to us…I therefore extend the national lockdown by a further 2 weeks.”

Mnangagwa said lockdown extension will “allow active cases to recede” and “this will have great reduction in the pool of infected people.”

He however eased the national curfew to the period between 2000hrs and 0500hrs.

Working hours will start from 0800hrs to 1700hrs every day.

Schools are to remain shut for the duration of the lockdown extension.

The President further said intercity and interprovincial commuting remained banned while funerals gatherings remained at 30 mourners.

Gatherings of any kind also remain banned while the country’s courts shall only open for only urgent cases with no persons being allowed in gallery.