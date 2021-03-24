BREAKING: Mnangagwa Finally Gets Covid-19 Jab

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa was Wednesday afternoon finally vaccinated for Covid-19 in the resort city of Victoria Falls, one month after the country started the inoculation programme.

Mnangagwa was accompanied by the Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who also doubles as the Health Minister when he received the vaccination at the Victoria Falls Hospital.

Chiwenga has already received the required two jabs of the Sinopharm vaccine while the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was vaccinated last week.

A number of Zimbabweans were questioning why Mnangagwa was resisting getting vaccinated.

There was also a slow uptake in the vaccination programme with most frontline workers raising concerns on the efficacy of the vaccines.

According to government spokesperson Nick Mangwana, Mnangagwa was informed the uptake for the vaccination in Victoria Falls has been “very encouraging.”

“President Mnangagwa toured Victoria Falls Hospital where was informed that the response to the call for the vaccination in the city has been very encouraging,” said Mangwana.

The government is planning to vaccinate the majority of Victoria Falls residents as it gears for the reopening up of the country’s premier resort city, which is popular with both local and international tourists.