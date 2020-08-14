BREAKING: Mnangagwa Fires Fortune Chasi As Energy Minister

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed Fortune Chasi as the Minister of Energy with immediate effect, chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda has confirmed.

Chasi has been replaced by Soda Zhemu, the MP for Muzarabani North.

“In terms of Section 104 (1) of the Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013, His Excellency the President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Hon. Soda Zhemu, Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North as Minister of Energy and Power Development in place of the current Minister, Hon. Advocate Chasi,” Sibanda said in a statement.

“The latter has been relieved of his ministerial post in terms of Section 108 (1a) as his conduct of Government business had become incompatible with the President’s expectations. The appointment of Hon. Soda Zhemu, the removal of Hon. Fortune Chasi, are with immediate effect.

More details to follow…