BREAKING: Mnangagwa fires Health Minister Obadiah Moyo

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked from government, Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who has hogged the limelight for poor handling of the country’s health sector and corruption.

This follows growing calls for the former Chitungwiza General Hospital CEO’s dismissal from the lofty government job.

Moyo was notified of his fate by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda in a letter Tuesday.

“Please be advised that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde ED Mnangagwa, has in terms of section 340, subsection (i), paragraph (f), as read with section 104, subsection (i) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe removed you, Obadiah Moyo from the office of Cabinet Minister and Minister of Government with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a Government minister,” Sibanda wrote.

Moyo, once credited for lifting the standards of Chitungwiza General Hospital, has had a turbulent tenure since his 2018 appointment as the country’s health minister.

His tenure has seen recurrent strikes by health personnel.

The Covid-19 outbreak further put the axed government minister in the line of fire following massive bungling by his ministry.

However, what finally knocked him down was his alleged involvement in a drug procurement scandal involving dodgy businessman Delish Nguwaya and Drax International, something that saw the former minister’s arrest.

Moyo joins former Tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira and former Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi to be sacked from their jobs by Mnangagwa during the current government tenure.