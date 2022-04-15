New Zimbabwe.com

UPDATED: 35 perish in Chipinge bus crash

15th April 2022 ,
By Staff Reporter

A TOTAL of 35 people died while 75 others were injured when a bus was involved in an accident between Chimanimani and Chipinge districts Thursday night.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident Saturday morning, saying the victims were members of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) who were travelling to their Mbungo shrine in Bikita for Easter gatherings.

“As a result of the accident, 35 people died while 71 others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chipinge Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment, with 13 being critically injured,” police said.

Local legislator Joshua Sacco also confirmed the tragic crash.

