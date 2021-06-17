BREAKING: Ex-Zambia President Kenneth Kaunda Dies Aged 97

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

ZAMBIA’S founding president, Kenneth Kaunda has died, his family has confirmed.

He was 97.

Kaunda was hospitalised Monday in Lusaka, the capital suffering from pneumonia. The family denied he did not have Covid-19.

In the 1950s, Kaunda was a key figure in what was then Northern Rhodesia’s independence movement from Britain.

He became president following independence in 1964.

As head of the left-leaning United National Independence Party (UNIP), Kaunda then led the country through decades of one-party rule.

He stepped down after losing multi-party elections in 1991.

Kaunda – popularly known as KK – was a strong supporter of efforts to end apartheid in South Africa. He was also a leading supporter of liberation movements in Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

“I am sad to inform we have lost Mzee,” Kaunda’s son, Kambarage, wrote on his late father’s Facebook page, using a term of respect. “Let’s pray for him.”