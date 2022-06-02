BREAKING NEWS: Mnangagwa fires corruption-accused minister

Spread This News

By Andrew Kunambura

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired deputy minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Douglas Karoro who is answering criminal abuse of office allegations at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Karoro was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly diverting 700 bags of fertiliser, maize seed worth US$18 000 and 5 000 vegetable combo kits from Presidential Inputs Schemes in March and April before selling them and pocketing the money.

His dismissal was announced by chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda in a press statement Thursday.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe has, with immediate effect, removed Hounourable Douglas Karoro (MP) from Office of Deputy Minister of Government for conduct inappropriate for a Deputy Minister,” Sibanda’s statement reads.

Karoro becomes the third serving minister to be arrested and sacked for criminal abuse of office by Mnangagwa after former public service minister Prisca Mupfumira and health and childcare minister Obadiah Moyo.