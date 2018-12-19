BREAKING News: South Africa issues arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe

By Staff Reporter

FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe faces arrest for the 2017 savage assault of a South African model Gabriella Angels after she found her partying with her sons in the neighbouring country.

South African right-wing lobby group AfriForum announced Wednesday that a warrant of arrest had been issued for the arrest of former President Robert Mugabe’s wife.

The warrant was issued by the country’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“We can report that the warrant of arrest has been issued for Grace Mugabe,” said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

“It seems that justice is going to take place and we are looking forward to this matter going forward.”

In July, AfriForum won a High Court application to review and set aside the government’s decision to grant Grace diplomatic immunity.

The South African government accepted the court ruling declaring the diplomatic immunity as invalid. The matter was then referred back to the NPA.

“The conferment of diplomatic immunity on [Mugabe] is null and void, as the court has decided. We leave it to the NPA to see the way forward‚” international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu said in August.

Grace assaulted Engels at a hotel in August last year. The former First Lady claimed that she was acting in self-defence.

Angels was left with a deep gush on her forehead before Grace slipped out of that country.

More to follow …