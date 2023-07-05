BREAKING NEWS: ZAOGA founder and leader Bishop Ezekiel Guti dies

Spread This News

By Own Correspondent

ZAOGA Forward in Faith International Ministries founder and leader, Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti has died.

A church official confirmed Bishop Guti’s passing, aged 100, in a short statement broadcast Wednesday.

According to the official, Bishop Guti “peacefully departed this world today … he has transitioned to be with his master and Lord whom he faithfully served for over 8 decades.

“As the church leaders and the family met to deliberate on the programme which will be announced in due course, we appeal to you to pray for our mother Apostle and the family and the church at large to be comforted by the holy spirit.

“Please do not make any travel arrangements until further notice.”

A prominent evangelist and cleric, Bishop Guti founded ZAOGA Forward in Faith International Ministries in 1960, growing the ministry over the years to some 57 administrative districts in more than 100 countries.

More to follow …

WATCH THE BROADCAST BELOW;