BREAKING: Police Bash Chamisa Supporters Inside Police Station

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Reporter

VIDEOS of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters being made to crawl then beaten in a dark alley by anti-riot officers at Harare Central police station after their arrest Friday afternoon have emerged.

The supporters were rounded up after engaging in a car rally that caught the attention of shoppers and passers by within the capital.

A video being shared online, presumably taken by one of the officers is characterised by high pitched screams with numerous anti-riot officers swinging their batons sticks and hands onto the supporters lying down.

They seemed to have been crammed in a locker room.

WATCH BELOW:

In another they are on their hands and knees and seemingly being led to an unknown location at the back of the infamous station.

“This is how the regime in Harare treats citizens,” said CCC on the video.

“These innocent citizens are being abused for expressing their allegiance to CCC which is a constitutional entitlement. No one can stop an idea whose time has come.”

It had confirmed their arrest a few hours before their beatings.

The videos have gained over 10 000 views on different platforms online.

In the past, the ZRP has denied allegations of beating or torturing suspects however these videos could open a new page in discussions on the respect for human rights by the police upon effecting an arrest.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi did not condemn the acts but instead warned politicians against conducting car rallies, which he said “interfered with the smooth flow of traffic in urban areas, CBD and other public places.”

“In terms of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act conveners should stick to the notified venue and avoid breaching public peace,” said Nyathi.

“The ZRP will ensure that law and order is maintained in public places and those who cause disorder will face the due process of the law.”