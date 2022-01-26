BREAKING: Power Cuts Force Fastjet To Make U-Turn In Bulawayo Back To Harare

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A FASTJET plane was Wednesday morning forced to make a u-turn to Harare after failing to land at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo due to power cuts.

There was no backup generator available at the airport for the plane to make a safe landing forcing it to return back to Harare.

Fastjet FN 8441’s failure to land is the latest case of disrupted flights attributed to obsolete airport equipment.

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to get a comment from Fastjet, and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe were fruitless as officials from both companies requested for questions to be submitted through emails.

Last month, some flights from Harare and South Africa to the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport were cancelled for three consecutive days after airport navigation equipment broke down.

More details to follow…