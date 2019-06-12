Breaking: Preacher Chiwenga in fatal crash

By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL street preacher Talent Chiwenga has been involved in a fatal accident that has reportedly claimed the lives of three people.

Chiwenga was according to sources travelling between Harare and Masvingo when his car veered off the road, hit a steel pole and landed on its roof.

Two of the victims died on the spot while a third was pronounced dead on arrival at a private hospital in Masvingo.

Police have confirmed the accident.

The wreckage of a car believed to be the one Chiwenga was travelling in