BREAKING: Prosecutor Kasema Arrested Over Granting Notorious Armed Robber Taj Abdul Bail

By Ndatenda Njanike

PROSECUTOR Tapiwa Kasema, who is under investigation for consenting to bail for four suspected notorious armed robbers led by Musa Taj Abdul, has been arrested and is now in police custody.

Kasema was suspended by Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi early this week.

“The ZRP confirms that Public Protector, Tapiwa Kasema is now in police custody. The due processes of the law are now in motion,” the police announced on the Twitter handle.

Abdul (47) was Monday granted bail by High Court judge, Justice Benjamin Chikowero along with co-accused Godfrey Mupamhanga (27), Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga (29) and Douglas Mutenda (31), but remained in custody as the four are facing fresh charges.

Before they could post bail money Tuesday, police brought up fresh charges against the suspects and requested that they remain in custody pending their remand hearing on the new charges and further investigations.

The four were arrested in Beitbridge in August with five others — Charles Lundu (47), Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Innocent Jairosi (32), Prince Makodza (31) and Liberty Mupamhanga (29).