WATCH: Sikhala granted bail, Judge allows him to address political gatherings

By Masvingo Correspondent

MASVINGO High Court Judge, Justice Neville Wamambo, Monday granted opposition MDC deputy national chairman Job Sikhala $5 000 bail ten times less than what the prosecution had demanded.

Sikhala has been in remand prison since last week after his arrest on charges on subversion. He was charged over comments he reportedly made at a rally in Bikita two weeks ago in which he is alleged to have declared the opposition party is planning to “overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa abefore 2023.”

Zimbabwe’s next elections are scheduled in 2023.

Justice Wamambo also declined a request by the prosecution to bar Sikhala from addressing political gatherings but ordered the Zengeza West lawmaker to stay at his given address, surrender his passport and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The had State demanded that Sikhala be released but on a steep $50 000 bail equivalent to US$5 000 and not to be barred from addressing any public gatherings among other conditions.

Soon after bail was granted a group of activists gathered outside the court-house broke into song and dance with police struggling to contain them. Traffic was brought to standstill in the country’s oldest urban settlement as the supporters swarmed all roads around the court.

MDC supporters celebrate Sikhala bail in Masvingo