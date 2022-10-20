BREAKING: Truss announces her resignation as UK prime minister

Spread This News

By BBC News

Liz Truss has announced her resignation as British prime minister.

Speaking outside Downing Street, she says she has told King Charles she is resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

There has been a muted response on the markets after Liz Truss announced she was resigning as prime minister.

The pound rose initially in the immediate aftermath of the statement before settling back at around $1.12.

Before she delivered her statement, one analyst said the markets were “watching in a kind of stunned, open-mouthed horror” at political events.

