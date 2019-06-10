Breaking: Tsvangirai’s daughter dies

By Richard Chidza

MDC Glen View South lawmaker Vimbai Tsvangirai has died.

Although details were still sketchy, Monday afternoon, sources said former Prime Minister and the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s eldest daughter succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident in Kwekwe last month.

The lawmaker was injured in a car accident as she was travelling from a party caucus in Bulawayo ahead of the elective congress held in Gweru.

Vimbai won the position of the MDC women’s assembly secretary general from her hospital bed. Ironically her mother Susan died in a car crash early 2009 just after her husband had been sworn in as the country’s Prime Minister under the Government of National Unity.

The Kwekwe accident also claimed the lives of two other party activists including Vimbai’s campaign manager in last year’s parliamentary elections.