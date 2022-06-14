BREAKING: Zanu PF fires recently appointed Mahomva over elections misconduct

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF has fired recently appointed director for administration Richard Mahomva after he was fingered in a case of misconduct in the management of provincial women’s league elections, NewZimbabwe.com can reveal.

Sources privy to developments at the Zanu PF headquarters said Mahomva had also fallen out of favour with his former boss secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, under whom he was director in the office.

“The young man was fired after the last politburo meeting, that is all I can tell you currently and it involves allegations of misconduct during the provincial women’s league elections,” said the source.

Mahomva had been appointed director for administration in January this year, having been a researcher at the party since 2019.

More to follow…