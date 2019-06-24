Breaking: Zanu PF youth league drops corruption bombshell

RBZ Governor John Mangudya has been placed on a list of shameful people fuelling the currency parallel market

By Staff Reporter

RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya, two Cabinet Ministers and Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu have been identified as leading figures in the run-away currency parallel market.

In a political bombshell dropped by the Zanu PF youth league on Monday, Mpofu, now seconded to the party full-time has been ordered not to report for work beginning Tuesday.

Along with Mangudya, Cabinet Ministers Priscah Mupfumira and Jorum Gumbo, Zanu PF lawmaker Tino Machakaire, controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s son Neville have been fingered in the nefarious activities fuelling the parallel market.

More to follow….