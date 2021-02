Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu, Pictures By Idah Mhetu

ZIMBABWE has taken delivery of 200 000 Covid-19 vaccines donates by China.

The doses arrived this Monday morning aboard an Air Zimbabwe flight and the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and were received by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who also doubles as the Health Minister and Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun.

More details to follow…