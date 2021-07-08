BREAKING: ZNA Commander Edzai Chimonyo Has Died

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo, has died.

According to Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, Chimonyo succumbed to cancer early this morning.

“Devastated to announce the passing on of General Chimonyo early this morning after a long fight against cancer. Go well freedom fighter, commander and ambassador,” Charamba said.

Last year in December, Chimonyo was flown to India for treatment.

More details to follow…