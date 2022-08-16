Brendan Galloway absence from Plymouth Argyle squad against Peterborough United explained

Spread This News

By Plymouth Herald

THE absence of defender Brendan Galloway from Plymouth Argyle’s squad for the 2-0 League One win against Peterborough United on Saturday was not due to injury.

Three days earlier, Galloway had played his first competitive match for the Pilgrims in more than eight months when he started the 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat by Peterborough, also at Home Park.

The Zimbabwe international started that first round tie and played for 63 minutes before being replaced by Macaulay Gillesphey.

Galloway was then not in the matchday squad for the league game on Saturday but that was for tactical reasons and not due to any injury issues.

Argyle manager Steven Schumacher went with on-loan Nigel Lonwijk and 17-year-old left wing-back Jack Endacott, who both made their first team debuts in the Carabao Cup clash, among the seven substitutes as his defensive options.

Schumacher said: “It was tough to pick the bench because young Jack was brilliant the other night – so was Brendan. I just felt we needed to cover all bases.

“If Bali Mumba had got tired in the heat – they have to cover some ground those wing-backs – and we were needing a goal it was probably best to have Jack on the bench, who might create a chance.

“And then I thought defensively if we didn’t need a goal we could have Nigel go in there and Macca (Gillesphey) could go to left wing-back, so that’s kind of what we chose.

“It was a tough decision. I explained it to Brendan and he was cool with it,” added the Pilgrims’ boss.

Argyle were without the injured quartet of James Bolton (foot), Panutche Camara, Conor Grant (both groin) and Mickel Miller (thigh) when they beat Peterborough for their second successive home league win at the start of the new season.

The Pilgrims, who are fifth in the early League One table, are back in action tomorrow night when they take on Charlton Athletic at The Valley.