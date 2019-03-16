Brexit: May to try to persuade MPs for third time to back deal

By BBC

Prime Minister Theresa May will try to persuade MPs for a third time to back her Brexit deal over the coming days.

The Commons will vote on her withdrawal agreement by 20 March, after previously rejecting it by 230 and then 149 votes.

On Thursday, MPs voted to ask the EU to delay Brexit beyond the current 29 March departure date.

European Council President Donald Tusk said EU leaders could be open to a long extension “if the UK finds it necessary to rethink its Brexit strategy”.

Over the past week, a series of Brexit votes have taken place in the Commons.

On Tuesday, MPs rejected May’s withdrawal agreement for a second time.

On Wednesday, MPs voted to reject the idea of the UK leaving the EU without a deal under any circumstances.

However, that vote was not legally-binding – and under current law the UK could still leave without a deal on 29 March.

Then, on Thursday, the Commons voted by 413 to 202 to seek an extension to Article 50 – the legal mechanism by which the UK is due to leave the EU.