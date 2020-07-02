Bring It On: ‘Coup Monger’ Job Sikhala Dares Muchinguri

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

OUTSPOKEN MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala, recently accused of spreading falsehoods on an impending coup to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has warned Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri he will not be silenced with mere threats of arrest.

Muchinguri, appearing before the parliamentary portfolio committee on defence Monday, claimed the net was closing in on suspected social media users who were peddling falsehoods that Zimbabwe was on the verge of a military coup.

The arrest threats by the defence minister follow similar warnings made last month against Sikhala by home affairs minister, Kazembe Kazembe.

However, in a statement Wednesday, Sikhala said he was not afraid of arrest as issues raised against him by the government ministers were lies.

“Let me set the record straight from the onset, to Oppah Muchinguri, please bring it on,” said Sikhala.

“I am not afraid of the threats because this country can not be governed on the basis of lies and manufacturing of falsehoods against those who are standing against the evils of your government because this country does not belong to anyone’s mother.

“I am briefed that the threat by Oppah Muchinguri is targeting at arresting me and (Apostle Talent) Chiwenga as soon as possible. The brief I received which is quite detailed, says, sooner rather than later after our arrest, journalist (Hopewell) Chin’ono will also be immediately nabbed.

“I will not tolerate any persecution on my person anymore. Don’t dare again. Like their threat to come and invade my home on the 29th of February 2020 that turned into a nightmare, I have mobilised the entire population to trigger a revolution in the event of carrying out their threat. I am a practical man.”

Sikhala said if arrested, his trial for treason early this year at the Masvingo High Court will seem like a “picnic”.

“My Masvingo treason trial will be a picnic. This time the wave will be unstoppable. I don’t make empty threats. I am not that character. I also urge Apostle Chiwenga to activate his constituency. It’s a do or die situation.

“Idiots governing our country should take responsibility for their failures. Trying to use other people as scapegoats is dangerous to its very survival. I have obtained detailed information about all your intentions Oppah Muchinguri. Bring it on.”