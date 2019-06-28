Bring it on: Zanu PF youth league digs in

By Idah Mhetu

WAR has broken out in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party and government after the youth league declared it would stand by its decision to call out senior leaders accusing them of sabotaging the economy.

On Monday the Zanu PF youth league led by deputy secretary Lewis Matutu released a list of top party and government officials it said were guilty of corruption.

The list included Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya, Cabinet Ministers Priscah Mupfumira and Joram Gumbo, party secretary for administration Obert Mpofu and businessman Wicknell Chivayo as well as artisanal miners’ leader Henrietta Rushwaya.

Mangudya and Rushwaya responded by threatening to sue while Mpofu reportedly wanted physical violence.

But following a meeting of its national executive Thursday, the youth league said it was not be moved with leader Pupurai Togarepi literally telling those aggrieved to “bring it on.”

“Those who want to sue us should know that we did this for the people of Zimbabwe and we have all the people of Zimbabwe behind us,” Togarepi said.

“They should know that we are prepared for the summons.”

The Zanu PF Chief Whip said the youth league has more names and is waiting for the right time to expose all corrupt officials in the party and government.

“We want to wait for the other names that we are going to list, so definitely, we are going for everyone who is involved in corruption,” said the Zanu PF youth league boss.

In a message clearly aimed at Mangudya, Togarepi said: “So anyone working for the government who feels they can’t clean themselves should leave our institutions. Stop trying to defend yourselves through intimidations by sending summons.”

Mnangagwa on Wednesday told a politburo meeting promised to set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the accusations. The youth league said it has a group of 17 lawyers ready to defend its position and members from any litigation.