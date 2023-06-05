Britain’s Got Talent winner revealed but fans issue same complaint with result

DailyStarUK

The 2023 winner of Britain’s Got Talent has been revealed as Viggo Ven after 11 incredible acts performed on stage during the ITV show’s live grand finale.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly announced the name of the 16th show champion during Sunday’s (June 4) grand finale.

Judges Simon Cowell., Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli were all delighted with the news.

Viggo beat off stiff competition from 10 other acts who all took to the stage during the two-and-a-half hour live show.

Young dancer Lillianna Clifton was revealed as runner-up while teenage magician Cillian O’Connor came in third place.

However, viewers at home were left divided with the result.

Taking to Twitter, one fan raged: “@BGT What an absolute joke. VIGGO! This show has run its course now. #BGT2023”

Another added: “I’m actually fuming that Viggo won.”

A third person posted: “OMG Viggo over Lilliana??? I love Viggo but whaaat!! Lilliana should’ve been the winner.. Also why isn’t he performing his final act again?”

While a fourth social media user said: “Oh man Lillianna should’ve won that – her performance was so powerful. We all love Viggo, but winner?? Really?”

However, other fans were delighted that Viggo got to take home the prize.

One BGT viewer gushed: “LETS GO VIGGO YOU ABSOLUTE LEGEND WELL DONE #BGT”

A second said: “Viggo Venn…. absolute master in slapstick humor and the right winner because of this talent on #BGT this year. The British public voted right!”

While a third agreed: “Well done Viggo Venn well deserved winner. He got all my votes #BGT”

Viggo’s high-vis inspired routine in the grand final won him the £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Viggo caused cause during his performance after he accidentally swore while live on air.

The bad language forced Ant and Dec to issue an apology to viewers watching at home.

Elsewhere in the live final, Susan Boyle made a sensation return to the show as she performed I Dreamed A Dream alongside the cast of Les Misérables

Britain’s Got Talent is expected to return to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024