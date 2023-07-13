British billionaire Richard Branson enjoys Zimbabwe’s wildlife during two week visit

Richard Branson visited Zimbabwe with friends, his sister and his daughter in law where they canoed down the Zambezi River. File image. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Richard Branson visited Zimbabwe with friends, his sister and his daughter-in-law.

They canoed down the Zambezi River and toured wildlife conservation projects.

His visit ahead of the general elections is a confidence booster for the business community.

British billionaire Richard Branson – the founder of the Virgin Group – and his family spent considerable time touring Zimbabwe’s prime wildlife resort areas during his visit to the country.

He arrived aboard a Fast Jet commercial flight at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

With the private visit closely guarded, people were speculating about the reasons for his presence in the country.

Last week, the first snapshot of Branson in the country was shared by a government spokesperson, Nick Mangwana, who tweeted there was something in the offing for Zimbabwe’s aviation industry.

But, at the end of Branson’s visit, a blog post on his website accompanied by pictures of him canoeing down the Zambezi River, enjoying a sunset with his family, and watching elephants spoke of a good family holiday.

Branson said it was not his first visit to Zimbabwe.

“Many years ago, when Holly and Sam were kids, my family had the pleasure of travelling down the Zambezi River. Mum and Dad came along, and we even managed to get Joan in a canoe! It was an extraordinarily beautiful trip, going through the Mana Pools and seeing some incredible wildlife,” Branson wrote.

He added that his visit was made possible by friends engaged in wildlife conservation projects in the country.