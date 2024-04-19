British Brigade not ready for National Team – Warriors interim head coach

Spread This News

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza says the British Brigade is not yet ready to play for the national team.

Mapeza was responding to criticism from Italian-based Warriors midfielder Jordan Zemura who turned up for Serie A side Udenese.

Zemura through his camp threatened not to feature for the Warriors in future if coach Norman Mapeza does change his treatment of Egland-born players.

The 24-year-old also revealed that the gaffer took the team through a “military-style” type of training during the just-ended Four Nations Cup held in Malawi.

In response, Mapeza who led the team as head coach on an interim basis told Zimpapers Sports Hub that the British Brigade is not yet ready to play for the national team.

“I did my assessment and saw that some of these guys are not yet ready to play for the national team.

“They ( the players) had come from the UK and some people were not happy that they did not pay so they looked for stories.

“They have agendas which have nothing to do with football.

“At the end of the day it’s not about me, it’s about developing football maybe they want someone who they can tell whom to play,” said Mapeza.

Zemura only played one game in Malawi during the Four Nations Cup and he had to watch the entire final against Kenya from the bench.

Other than him other England-born players who came and did not have much game time in Malawi are Joey Phuti ( Shieflied Wednesday), Marley Tavaziva ( Brentford), Tawanda Maswanhise ( Leicester City), Tivonge Rushesha (Swansea City) and Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield Town).

Mapeza, however, recommended that most of these youngsters should be introduced to the men’s under-23 side and then develop into the senior team.

“I searched for the information on all these players that came here, apart from a few most of them are playing for Under 21s.

“What I recommend is that we start playing them at Under 23 level and we develop them from there, I think we will have a good team in future,” recommended Mapeza.