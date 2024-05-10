British democrat slams ban on caregivers’ dependents migration – says will lead to fall in quality of services

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

BRITISH Liberal Democrats peer Lord Jonny Oates has described the United Kingdom’s policy banning caregivers’ dependents from relocating to the United Kingdom (UK) as “immoral” and will affect the quality of the country’s health care system.

In March 2024 the UK Home Office implemented new visa rules that restrict overseas care workers, including thousands of Zimbabweans from bringing dependent family members to the UK.

This decision seeks to address what the Home Office has described as a “disproportionate” situation where 120,000 dependants accompanied 100,000 workers on the care visa route last year.

Home Secretary James Cleverly defended the move, emphasizing the need to combat visa abuse and reduce “unsustainable” levels of legal migration. He acknowledged the invaluable contribution of care workers to society but stressed the government’s commitment to tackling abuse and manipulation of the immigration system.

But the candid Lord Oates stood up for the thousands of affected caregivers widely perceived as the gateway to decent employment opportunities by trained professionals from the developing world.

“Noble Lords will not be surprised to learn that my remarks tonight will be heavily critical of the Government so, before I embark on them—and as I may not have another chance before change comes at the next election.

“Before I go into further detail on this point, I express particular regret at the notion that carers arriving in the UK will no longer be able to bring their children with them. This troubles me deeply.

“We are asking care workers to care for our loved ones, but we are denying them the right to do the same in respect of their children and partners,” he said.

Lord Oates quizzed the rationale behind the policy directive, especially after considering the government’s admission that they do not expect a significant reduction in the demand for care roles because of this change.He said given the government’s failure to provide an impact assessment to accompany these changes, a fact highlighted by the Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee.

“Only time will tell, but I will certainly be surprised if the changes do not lead to a fall in the experience and quality of care workers who wish to come to the United Kingdom,” Lord Oates said.

He said the concerns appear validated by the work of two organisations, the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe and the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network, which support over 100 women healthcare workers who received their work permits before the changes took place and therefore have a right to have their children join them.

Lord Oates said despite the lobbying even caregivers under the category are repeatedly being refused visas for their children leaving them exposed to the distress and anxiety of leaving a child behind.

He warned that several of the women will be left with no choice except to return home rather than continue to be separated from their children.

“One of these women describes the pain of separation from her teenage son as follows: The separation has strained the emotional bond between us. I am not in his life during this critical teenage stage. It’s devastating not to be in the daily life of your child.

“It is having a negative impact on his future. In truth, I am now a depressed caregiver. This in turn affects my work as well. A happy carer makes happy clients,” he said.

The revered democrat urged the authorities to appreciate that caregiving women are exceptional people. Some are graduates and university lecturers, and many have medical qualifications —they are nurses, midwives and senior nurses with skills and experience that the UK will not benefit from if enforcement of the separation from their children and partners is maintained.

“We should ask ourselves whether this change is morally right. What sort of country are we if we exploit the contribution that care workers make to the well-being of our communities but implement rules that separate them from their communities and their children, across continents and against their will?

“We need to think carefully about this issue and how we ourselves would feel in such a situation to affect us and our families,” said Lord Oates.

He highlighted that separating parents from their children is terrible in itself, but there are other consequences that the ban on dependents is likely to have.

“The Work Rights Centre points out that the ban, which includes a ban on partners, is likely to do two things: first, to force carers into acquiescent exploitative working conditions and, secondly, to make it more likely that carers will be forced into destitution.

“This is because the income of partners is one of the only lifelines that migrant care workers have to support themselves when exiting an exploitative workplace. It is also often a vital source of income, given the cost of living pressures in the UK,” added Lord Oates.