British govt petitioned to revoke Mangwana citizenship, deport family

ZIMBABWEANS based in the United Kingdom has launched an online petition demanding the deportation of Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana’s family from the European country.

The petition, signed by nearly 9 500 people from a targeted minimum of 10 000 as from this Monday morning, also seeks the stripping of the top government official of his British citizenship.

Until his appointment to the top job 2018, Mangwana was based in the UK and serving the party as its representative in that country.

In the petition, Mangwana is accused of being part of a repressive Zanu PF system that is visiting abuses on citizens.

“The government of Zimbabwe has been involved in gross human rights offences,” reads the petition in part.

“The United Nations documented 49 abductions. Out of about 49 Abductions since 2019 no arrests have been made.

“The Abductors who torture and sexually abuse are still at large the State through their secretary Nick Mangwana claims abductions are fake without any evidence.”

The petition further cites the recent alleged abduction and torture of MDC Alliance MP Joanna Mamombe and two party activists for staging what authorities insist was an illegal anti-government protest in Harare’s Warren Park suburb Wednesday last week.

The activists have been hospitalised for injuries allegedly sustained in the hands of suspected state agents who accused them of attempts to overthrow the Zanu PF led administration.

Government has since denied any of its agents were involved in the alleged brutalities.

Likewise, Mangwana has been the face of the denials, putting himself on the firing line of an angry citizenry that now wants his British citizenship revoked and his family sent packing.

“We believe Nick Mangwana as secretary is part of a repressive system which is being used to oppress women in Zimbabwe. He should be stripped of his Uk citizenship and his family deported back to Zimbabwe,” reads the petition.