Britney Spears ‘needs conservatorship’ as disturbance at hotel sparks new fears for star

By The Mirror

AFTER worrying pictures of Britney Spears being escorted out of a Los Angeles hotel emerged, sources close to the singer raised fears for her mental health but the singer insisted she only ‘twisted her ankle.’

Spears needed to be kept in a conservatorship due to fears about her mental health, sources have claimed.

The 42-year-old singer was placed under a conservatorship back in 2008. It gave her father Jamie Spears control over every aspect of her life – with the Princess of Pop facing restrictions on her spending, her visitors, and even the kind of phone she could have.

The conservatorship was terminated in 2021, after 13 years, and Britney is now largely free to make her own decisions about her life.

But some sources have now voiced fears for the singer’s mental health after reports that Britney was injured following an explosive fight after she was seen being escorted out of Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles, California barefoot with her hair messed up.

In the shocking pictures, the 42-year-old was seen wearing next to no clothing and covering herself up with a blanket and pillow.

She sparked major concern among her fans and sources from the hotel claimed they feared she was experiencing a mental breakdown similar to the one she had back in 2007 before she was placed under a conservatorship. But the singer insisted she had only twisted her ankle and claimed there was no cause for concern.

The pop star posted two videos on her Instagram on Thursday night showing off her swollen ankle and blaming her mother for what happened.

In the caption, Britney wrote: “I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!!” She continued: “I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it !!!”

While showing off her swollen ankle and foot, which also looked bruised, fans could hear Britney crying while explaining what happened.

She told her Instagram followers that she “really twisted her ankle last night like an idiot.”

She revealed that the injury came from trying to do a leap in the living room and she fell.

To the singer it was “so bad” and she said she “embarrassed” herself. She also mentioned how the paramedics came and caused a huge scene, “which was so unnecessary” and all she needed was ice.

After the LA pictures emerged, sources told Page Six they feared for Britney and argued that she should have remained in a conservatorship.

A source said: “I hate to say it, but the way this is all going – this is what we feared.”

“The narrative of Britney having been locked away for no good reason other than her dad being evil and wanting to work her for every last penny has always been wrong.

“There is no question that Jamie Spears is a flawed father and the way that Britney was put to work in Vegas was awful. It should never have happened.

However, there is also no question that the conservatorship – and the interventions prior to it – happened for a reason and it wasn’t because her dad wanted to make some nefarious money grab. It was put in place because Britney has serious mental health issues and was going completely off the rails.”