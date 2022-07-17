Brito loses first game as Highlander coach, Caps Salvage point at Benjani’s Ngezi

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Recently appointed Highlanders FC gaffer Baltemar Brito lost his first game since taking over the coaching reins as his side succumbed to a surprise 2-1 defeat against relegation-threatened Whawha at Ascot Stadium on Saturday.

Highlanders went into the match as one of the form sides in the league having won three of their last four matches, including a draw while Whawha were languishing at the bottom of the log with just two wins from the first 20 matches.

In the end, it was Whawha who were celebrating after claiming all three points against Bosso, who continue to struggle away from home.

Highlanders are yet to win a league match away from home since September 25, 2019, when they beat Bulawayo Chiefs 3–1 ironically at Barbourfields Stadium.

They went into the match against Whawha desperate to finally end the long away losing streak but found themselves trailing just 13 minutes into the match when the hosts found the opener through Albert Matewu.

Bosso were then reduced to 10 men when striker Stanely Ngala received a red card in the 34th minute.

WhaWha took advantage of the numerical advantage to double the lead through Matewu’s second goal five minutes before halftime but Bosso halved the deficit through a goal by Lynoth Chikuhwa on the stroke of halftime.

WhaWha were also reduced to 10 men barely five minutes into the second half when Matewu was red-carded for a second bookable offence.

The Bulawayo giants had an opportunity to salvage a point after being awarded a penalty on the 83rd minute when Evidence Mawanda handled the ball in the box as he attempted to clear the ball in the box.

However, Bosso captain Ariel Sibanda, who is usually a reliable penalty taker had his effort saved by rookie goalie Allan Masaya.

Whawha held on to secure a famous win which took their points tally to 18 points from 21 matches while Bosso remain in eighth position on 30 points.

In one of the high-profile matches this weekend Caps United came from behind twice to salvage a two-all draw against Ngezi Mhondoro at Baobab.

Ngezi grabbed the lead in the 17th-minute through Ariel Makopa but Caps United hit back four minutes later when William Manondo finished off a swift attacking move with a brilliant goal from the edge of the box.

It was top scorer Manondo’s 12th goal of the season.

Ngezi restored their advantage in the 25th minute through Delic Murimba and appeared to have done enough to secure all three points until Joseph Thulani salvaged a point for Caps with a brilliant header 10 minutes before full-time.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 1-0 Cranborne Bullets, Bulawayo City 1-0 Tenax, Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-2 Caps United, Harare City 1-0 Triangle, Whawha 2-1 Highlanders, Manica Diamonds 1-1 Herentals

Sunday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve), Dynamos v Fc Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos v Yadah (Vengere)