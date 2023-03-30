Brito plans formula to break nine year FC Platinum curse; urges Bosso supporters to make Barbourfields ‘hell’

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

HIGHLANDERS coach Baltemar Brito is looking to break a nine year curse when his side meet FC Platinum in a Castle Lager Premier League match at Barbourfields Sunday.

The Bulawayo giants welcome the defending Champions in a highly anticipated match this weekend.

Highlanders approach the match with a curse hovering above their heads after failing to beat FC Platinum in close to a decade.

Bosso gaffer Brito said he will not focus much on the unwanted track record against the miners on Sunday.

“About the next game, Mapeza in the beginning of the season he does not put his team in the group of the teams that will be favourites to win the championship but they are because they have a project of four or five seasons with the same coach. They have a strong team but we have our own strengths too we will fight to get three points

“Our mission as the technical team is not to look into the past but to look to the next match and every match we want to win so this game we will try to win. We will do everything to win,” said Brito.

Highlanders will go into Sunday’s game with a spring on their feet after breaking another jinx Saturday in Harare.

Bosso beat Black Rhinos for the first time in six years in Harare and will be looking to break another jinx Sunday.

A McKinnon Mushore goal was enough to seal a victory for Highlanders against the army side.

Highlanders last beat FC Platinum in 2014 at Mandava.

Brito says he will be counting on the vociferous crowd to throng Barbourfields and create an intimidating atmosphere.

“When I arrived here, we asked for the support of our supporters because they are a piece of our puzzle. We would like to invite them to come to make a good environment for the players. They should come, they should make BF like hell,” he said.