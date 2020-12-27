Brodie Lee: Ex-WWE Wrestler Jon Huber Dies Aged 41

Spread This News











BBC

US wrestler Jon Huber, better known to fans as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper, has died aged 41.

Huber’s wife Amanda said in a post on Instagram: “He passed surrounded by loved ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue.”

He competed as Luke Harper for WWE, before leaving in 2019 and joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Brodie Lee.

AEW said it was “heartbroken” at news of the death of Harper, who stopped competing in October.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan said he was “totally devastated” over the loss of “a great talent and awesome human being”.

Amanda Huber, who also performed under the name Synndy Synn, described her husband as “the greatest father” to their two children.

“I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken.

“The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (aka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet.

“No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now.”

Cody Rhodes has been in the ring with Brodie Lee, and posted on Twitter saying he was “honoured and privileged” to have Brodie’s “last match”.

Matt Hardy posted: “I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife and young children he loved.

“A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.”

WWE said it “extends its condolence” to the “family, friends and fans” of the former Intercontinental Champion.