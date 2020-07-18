Brothers escape from Covid-19 facility, transmit virus to eight relatives

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

TWO brothers who were among returning residents recently deported from South Africa are said to have infected eight family members with coronavirus after escaping from the NSSA quarantine centre in Beitbridge.

This was revealed Friday by Ministry of Information secretary, Nick Mangwana.

“Wiseman Ngwenya and Morgan Ngwenya absconded from Beatrice quarantine centre and went home to Madulo Village in Ward 1,” Mangwana said.

“Yesterday (Thursday), tests were done on their family members. Eight out of 18 family members tested positive. These are children below 10 years save for one who is 15 years.”

Over 60 people have absconded from the NSSA quarantine centre since the start of the lockdown on 30 March while over 200 have escaped from isolation centres across the country.

Mangwana added; “(In) Masvingo, 14 Malawians who had been quarantined at Mushagashe (Training Centre) were repatriated to Malawi yesterday (Thursday). Twelve had been intercepted by police at Nyanda Block along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway. Four had been intercepted at Gokomere when their truck broke down. Two escaped from Mushagashe.”

“The threat to our existence is real, in Gweru, we have 26 contacts to a deceased patient who was admitted at a local hospital for another ailment but later tested positive to Covid-19. Tests are being carried out to ascertain the status of the contacts,” added Mangwana.