Brothers on the run after stealing grandpa’s cow to pay traditional healer 

By Mashonaland East Correspondent

TWO brothers from Mahusekwa in Chihota are on the run after allegedly stealing their grandfather’s cow to settle a payment with a self-styled traditional healer, commonly known as Tsikamutanda.

On June 30 this year, brothers Chamu and Talent Chiremba hired an unnamed traditional healer to perform cleansing rituals as they allegedly accused their grandfather Killian Makuvire of engaging in witchcraft.

He said after the cleansing ceremony, the traditional healer demanded a cow as payment.

Mashonaland East police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

On July 5, Talent and Chamu went to the grazing pastures where they stole one of their grandfather’s cattle before handing it over to the traditional healer.

On discovering the theft, Makuvire reported the matter to the police, but the brothers had already fled their home, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

“We are appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of the duo,” Chazovachiyi said.

Cases of stealing cattle carry a mandatory nine-year jail term if one is convicted.