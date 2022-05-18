Brothers run amok at Gokwe funeral, kill mourner

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

TWO Gokwe brothers, Leon and Parkchad Muringi are on the run after stabbing a mourner to death for drinking beer during funeral proceedings.

Police confirmed the fugitive suspects are wanted in connection with the gruesome killing of Tapiwa Ziyambi (37) of Dzingisai village in Nembudziya, Gokwe as well as attempted murder of the now deceased’s brothers.

“Police in Gokwe are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Leon Muringi and Parkchad Muringi both of Njikeni village, Nembudziya, in connection with cases of murder and attempted murder which occurred on May 15, 2022 at Dzingisai Village,” said national police spokesperson, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi.

The suspects reportedly had an argument with three Ziyambi brothers after they were admonished from drinking beer at a funeral they were attending and later confronted them wielding knives and machetes.

Tapiwa Ziyambi (37) was stabbed in the back with a knife and died on the spot, while Shepherd Ziyambi (35) was struck with a machete on the right arm and sustained injuries.

Tererai Ziyambi (32) sustained a gash in his back after he was struck with a machete.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, police in Kadoma are investigating circumstances surrounding the murder of Soneti Samutumwa (29), who died upon admission at a local hospital after she was found lying along Chihota Street in Rimuka township with a deep cut on the chest.