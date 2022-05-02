BRUTAL: Police join hands with Zanu PF youths, beat up CCC supporters on door to door campaigns

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

ANTI-RIOT police officers and members of Zanu PF joined hands Monday to beat up tens of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters conducting door to door campaigns for their ward 7 candidate, Lovemore Maiko ahead of May 7 by-elections.

Police shot teargas into the CCC crowd which included party deputy chairperson Job Sikhala, deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba and Harare councillor Denford Ngadziore.

Maiko, who was recalled by the MDC Alliance for supporting CCC president Nelson Chamisa, was also beaten in the melee that ensured in his ward.

A number of the CCC supporters had to seek medical attention, while one received blows to the head that left blood gushing out.

“The police backed Zanu PF members who confronted us as we conducted our door to door campaigns seeing as elections are now just five days away,” said Harare councillor Denford Ngadziore.

“Some of our members, who include the elderly had to be rushed to hospital after they were beaten up and injured.”

Armed anti-riot police officers chose to watch as Zanu PF supporters attacked their CCC rivals, joining in to land final blows on the fleeing CCC members.

This is not the first time Zanu PF supporters have targeted their CCC opponents.

A CCC supporter Mboneni Ncube lost his life in Kwekwe after Zanu PF sponsored Al Shabab attacked an opposition rally in Mbizo ahead of the March 26 by-elections.