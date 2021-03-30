Brutalised MDC Trio Granted $10 000 Bail

The three MDC activists in a police cell

The three MDC activists in a police cell

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THREE MDC Alliance activists, arrested Saturday and allegedly tortured while in police custody for convening a party meeting in violation of Covid-19 prevention regulations, were Monday each granted $10 000 bail.

Emmanuel Chinanzvavana, Daniel Hove and Aiden Wairesi were arraigned before magistrate Tapiwa Banda who freed them on condition they each deposited $10 000 with the clerk of court, continue residing at given addresses and not interfere with state witnesses.

They were also ordered to report to their nearest police station every Monday and Friday between 6am and 6pm.

The matter was rolled over to 14 April for routine remand.

Review Nikisi represented the State.

The MDC Alliance activists’ lawyer Paidamoyo Saurombe of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) told NewZimbabwe.com the defence raised complaints against the police over unlawful detention and brutality.

“We raised complaints against the police in that they (accused persons) were arbitrarily detained for more than 24 hours without a charge.

“They were also assaulted while in police custody,” he said.

Police in plain clothes allegedly stormed an internal executive meeting of the Zvimba North MDC Alliance constituency coordinating committee held at an opposition party member’s house in Raffingora and nabbed the three activists.

Police allegedly used force to effect arrests resulting in the injury of several MDC Alliance members, including elderly women who sustained injuries and later received medical attention.

Chinanzvavana will be back in the dock this Wednesday following an earlier arrest and appearance in court on similar charges.

He is part of the famous “MDC Alliance 12” arrested earlier this year.

The court is expected to hand down ruling this Wednesday after the dozen, through their lawyer Fortune Murisi, applied for refusal of further remand.