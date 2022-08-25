Bubbly Zimbabwe Gems target south Africa scalp

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

SMARTING from their third win on the bounce against Tanzania Wednesday, Zimbabwe netball team have shifted their attention to African champions South Africa at the Africa netball world cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will face South Africa in a top of the pool B clash, with the winner ending on top of the pool B.

Gems go into today’s battle of Limpopo on the back of convincing victories against rivals Namibia, Botswana and Tanzania.

Zimbabwe assistant coach Tatenda Wisdom Shinya said he is delighted with the perfect start to the qualifiers.

“I am happy with the victory today against Tanzania. I give credit to the girls for the spirit they showed today.

“We are going to give them a run for their money tomorrow (today). We are here to be number one. It is going to be a tough battle against South Africa, but there is no team that is invincible,” said Tatenda Wisdom Shinya.

The tournament is serving as the 2023 Netball World Cup that will be held in Cape Town, South Africa.