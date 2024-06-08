Budding ZimDancehall musician hungry for international stardom

By James Muonwa Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN upcoming ZimDancehall chanter, Ashby Chongo, says he aspires to achieve international stardom through his music.

Popularly known as Chongoman, the rising Chinhoyi-based musician has 26 single tracks to his name, some of which have been receiving generous rotation on regional radio station, Platinum FM, and campus station, CUT FM, both domiciled in Mashonaland West provincial capital, Chinhoyi.

The airplay on radio has propelled Chongoman to greater heights such that he has received invitations to perform at various functions in and around the farming and university town.

The breakthroughs have ignited hope of a brighter future for the 16-year-old Chemagamba High School learner-cum-artist.

“Of my songs, my personal favourite is called Night Club. The music is relevant and appeals to the youth and speaks to contemporary societal issues such as drugs and substance abuse. This has enabled my productions to get airplay on local radio stations.

“I am really working hard to produce quality and relevant music that will one day see me getting international recognition and fame…to be a worldwide celebrity,” said the pint-sized Chongoman.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Chongoman narrated his long and arduous journey travelled thus far in his budding music career.

“I started playing music when l was doing Grade 6 at Chinhoyi Primary School in 2019, inspired by a tenant who used to stay at our house.

“I have recorded 26 singles with the help of my producer, Lunga Beats of MoLife Music, as well as family members who chipped in with finances which have been hard to come by.

“Fellow musicians such as Bongri Fire have helped by inviting me to perform alongside them during live gigs and this has assisted me in getting recognised…it has been a rough and tough calling.”

Supported by his ensemble christened Rockstar Family, the talented music progeny who hails from Hunyani suburb, is currently working on an Extended Play (EP) album soon to be released.

His role model is contemporary urban groover Master H.

Chongoman, the first born in a family of five, hopes to inspire his siblings and fans alike on the academic front, saying he desires to become a lawyer.