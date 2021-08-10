Bulawayo Armed Robbers Remanded In Custody

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

A Bulawayo Magistrate Monday remanded in custody three of the six suspected armed robbers who were involved in a dramatic shootout with police in the city last Saturday to Wednesday.

Magistrate Marygold Ndlovu remanded Makhosi Brian Nkomo (31) of Mpopoma, Mthokozisi Moyo (37) of Plumtree to Wednesday after the investigation officer, Wellington Masuku requested permission for further detention of the accused persons saying the investigations are still to be completed.

One of the suspects Nkosilathi Ncube (42) of Gwanda is admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) after he sustained leg injuries while exchanging fire with the police.

“Your worship, we are requesting that we be granted permission to remand the accused persons by a further 48 hours while we carry out more investigations. A report we obtained from CID Ballistics confirms that the firearms recovered from the accused people had been used to commit other offences in the city and outside,” Masuku told the told.

Magistrate Ndlovu granted the application and ordered that the accused persons be back at court on August 11 for initial remand.

The suspects were part of a gang of six who were ambushed by the police while attempting to rob Mike Shawn Querl (45) of Franklin Avenue, Fourwinds.

Querl is the director of ABJ Engineering, a company that manufactures and sells mining equipment.

Two of the suspects were fatally shot at the scene while the third died as a result of gunshot-related wounds at (UBH).

Police have also linked the suspects to the Choppies Supermarket in Parklands armed robbery where $194 287.00, USD$11 315, ZAR 35 595, BWP25.00 was stolen.

The suspects have also been linked to Access Finance Bureau De Change armed robbery on March 2021 stealing US$246 682, ZAR 947 169.00, PULA 1 000 Euro 100, and $11 404.

The trio is represented by Bob Sansole of Dube, Mguni legal practitioners.