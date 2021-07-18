Bulawayo Arts Awards Postponed

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE annual Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards 2021 have been postponed to November, organisers have said.

The fifth edition of the awards ceremony was set for August before it was moved to give artists more time to perfect their profile.

Local artists have been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic as they have failed to generate revenue they normally get from physical gatherings.

In a statement released Thursday, awards organiser, Nkululeko Nkala said more award categories will be introduced at this year’s ceremony.

“The Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards 2021 have been moved from the 28th of August to the 6th of November 2021.

“This has been necessitated by the need to profile and give time to other genres like theatre which have been grossly affected by Covid. After consultation with the sponsors, we also felt we needed more time to be able to come up with and award or awards that could greatly impact on a few winners.”

“We therefore need more time to see this to fruition. We will use this time to engage more partners and hopefully the extension will birth more creative works before we open for nominations and submissions.

“The awards will also take a new shape this year in light of the presence of Covid-19.

There will be structural changes to the awards ceremony which will now be held with more sub events.

“Most of the changes will be announced in due course, but one of them is that we will have a few sub events before the actual awards.”

Nkala added that a call will be sent out on the 2nd of August for nominees to submit their work.

“The call for nomination has been penciled in for 02 August 2021. Works from 31 October 2020 to 01 August 2021 are eligible for nomination. Artists can self-nominate and can also be nominated by fans.”