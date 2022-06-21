Bulawayo City Council, FAO sign memorandum of understanding on Green Cities Initiative 

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO city council has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), which will see it become part of its Green Cities Network.

The green cities network is an initiative that seeks to ensure access to a healthy environment and healthy diets from sustainable agri-food systems, increasing availability of green spaces through urban and peri-urban forestry.

It is centred around contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and sustainable resource management.

Mayor Solomon Mguni said the initiative had come at a time the city was facing numerous climate change related challenges.

“It is key for the city of Bulawayo to become part of this initiative as we face a number of challenges which include water scarcity due to recurring droughts, deteriorating water and wastewater infrastructure, and weak financial base to support meaningful sustainable, inclusive economic growth based on circular economy principles,” said Mguni.

“We need to take advantage of the new informational, transactional, and operational technologies in shaping our cities and defining our destiny.

“Cities can become drivers of production and innovation. While the speed of urbanisation in countries such as Zimbabwe is failing to match the level of service, initiatives such as the green cities initiative will allow us to develop different economic base and ensure that cities are liveable and sustainable.”

FAO was represented by assistant representative Constance Pepukai who said it will go a long way in dealing with challenges faced by council.

Bulawayo joins over 100 cities which have been identified under this programme which is targeting 1 000.