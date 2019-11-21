Bulawayo City Council to begin 96 hour water shedding

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo City council will, with effect from Monday next week, start implementing new weekly water shedding periods of 96 hours, up from 72.

This is despite the city receiving significant rains during the past few days.

Bulawayo Town Clerk, Christopher Dube said the latest round of load shedding was meant to stabilise the reservoirs and prevent them from running dry.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public of the review of the current 72-hour weekly water shedding programme to 96 with effect from Monday 25 November 2019.

“The programme is being reviewed in a bid to stabilise the reservoirs and prevent them from depleting further.

“It is further being implemented in a bid to raise the raw water reservoir level to a comfortable buffer level of 5,5 metres.

“The current level of 0,76 metres (14 percent) is not safe for the city given the high demand being experienced,” said the city’s CEO.

Dube said areas on high ground are likely to be affected for more than 96 hours, adding that the affected places will be supplied by council bowsers.

“High lying areas are likely to be affected beyond the scheduled times,” he said.

The Town Clerk said the city continues to face numerous challenges in supplying water to residents.

He cited current power cuts and limited raw water pumping capacity due to obsolete pumping equipment as some of the challenges the local authority is facing.

Council has so far already decommissioned one of its six supply dams, Upper Ncema while Umzingwane Dam, which is at 4, 85 percent capacity, will be decommissioned in the next few days.

The council last week reintroduced the “big flush”, a system in which residents are required to simultaneously flush their toilets as a way of curbing sewer bursts.

The big flush was set for morning periods between 6 and 6:30 am as well as the evening periods of between 8 and 8:30 pm.

Rains that have been received in most parts of Matabeleland, a perennially dry region, have brought joy to residents and farmers who were enduring excessively high temperatures which have resulted in the death of a lot of livestock.