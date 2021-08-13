Bulawayo City FC mourns “Maphepha”

By Mbekezeli Ncube

BULAWAYO City Football Club Board Chairperson, Alderman Khumalo has described the late Ernest Sibanda as a beacon not only in Bulawayo football but the whole country as a whole.

“Maphepha” as Sibanda was affectionately known died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Tuesday at the age of 64.

In his condolence message to the Sibanda family, Khumalo said.

“His worship, Solomon Mguni, the Mayor, Alderman and Councillors, Town Clerk Christopher Dube, Heads of Council Departments, Staff and residents of the City of Bulawayo have learnt with sadness of the passing of the former footballer and Bulawayo City Football Club Board Member, Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda.

“Sibanda has been a beacon in not only Bulawayo Football but Zimbabwe as a whole, having been a national team manager, Highlanders Chairman and in the past two years a Bulawayo City FC Board Member.

“The City joins the Sibanda family, Bulawayo and the nation at large in mourning the football icon that contributed immensely to the growth and development of the sport nationally,”

“We will sorely miss his wealth of experience, his drive to see Bulawayo prosper in football and efforts in grass root football development,” reads Khumalo’s statement.

“Maphepha” played for Highlanders before having a stint with Harare giants Caps United in his playing career.

He returned to Bosso as a team manager for the team which clinched the Premier Soccer League title four times in a row from 1999 TO 2002.