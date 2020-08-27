Bulawayo Council Engages Private Suppliers For Water Provisions To Residents

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo City Council, battling severe water shortages, plans to engage private suppliers to increase supplies in high-density suburbs where the municipality’s bowsers are failing to meet the high demand of the necessity.

Currently, the local authority has six operational water bowsers carrying out between 20 to 30 deliveries per day.

Addressing journalists during a Zoom meeting Wednesday, the city’s deputy director of engineering services, Sikhumbuzo Ncube said for the city to adequately service residents, it needs about 50 to 60 water deliveries per day.

“So, already we have a gap of 25 deliveries, which translates to two million or two megalitres shortfall of water supplies. That shortage is what is causing the issues of sewer blockages. So, we will be trying to bridge that gap,” said Ncube.

He said the council is already working on the modalities of bringing in private water suppliers.

“We are preparing a paper. It is actually being done in Harare and for Bulawayo, we thought we should regularise that and the council should be in charge and control of that.

“We are going to put measures in terms of monitoring quality. We are going to put systems,” he said.

Ncube said the selected companies will be allocated water vending sites in the high-density suburbs.

“We will give them areas and we will monitor them from there. Those vending sites will solely be dedicated to particular areas only,” added Ncube.

Last month, the city rolled out water kiosks in the city’s 14 suburbs worst affected by the current water crisis.

Bulawayo is experiencing an acute shortage of water, which has resulted in the city decommissioning three of its major water supply dams namely; Umzingwane, Upper Ncema, and Lower Ncema.

The other remaining three dams are Insiza Mayfair, Inyankuni, and Mtshabezi.