Bulawayo Council Suspends Water Connections To Incomplete Structures

By Bulawayo Correspondent

WATER consumption levels in the city of Bulawayo have drastically increased, a development which has resulted in the local authority introducing stringent water conservation measures.

As part of the measures, council has with immediate effect suspended all water connections to vacant, incomplete stands and some areas outside the city.

Town Clerk Christopher Dube said council has also introduced daily water limits for all areas in a bid to save the necessity as the local authority fears high consumption could lead to another crippling water shortage.

Council’s move will also affect peri urban areas such as Matopos and Esigodini which rely on water from the local authority.

“The dam levels as of Saturday 15 May 2021, are at 66.96 percent.

“However, an analysis of Systems Input Volume against city consumption from March 2021 to date is indicating that the demand is very high at 156 ML per day,” said Dube.

He said the city is now consuming 156 mega litres (ML) a day against the water rationing limit of 135 ML/ day.

The city boss said going forward, council will only connect water to fully built properties until further notice.

Under the new water rationing arrangement, low density houses are now required to use a maximum of 650 litres per day while high density areas will be required to use not more than 459 litres per day.

Residential flats with individual meters will now be required to consume not more than 400 litres per day which equivalent to two drums.

Dube warned residents not to exhaust their daily allocations, saying council will levy a penalty of $167 per kilolitre for residents who will exceed the stipulated water consumption levels.

The new water conservation restrictions come at a time when the local authority has already introduced a 72-hour water shedding programme to residents owing to power supply interruptions at Criterion waterworks which have affected treatment and delivery of water to the city.